South Suburban Sanitary District has chosen to "comply" with new Oregon DEQ water quality regulations by buying 2,000 acres of prime farmland and proposing to build an 11 mile pipeline along the OC&E Trail, construct large sewage lagoons and spray "class B/C" wastewater on the land.
The proposed lagoon would be similar to that which recently failed in Florida, releasing its toxins into Tampa Bay. SSSD also wants to spread class B solid waste on the same land.
Klamath County keeps saying no, and SSSD keeps appealing.
SSSD doesn’t care that the city of Klamath Falls offered to collaborate on upgrading treatment facilities to efficiently comply with DEQ mandates. Or that the Klamath Drainage District offered to take the class A effluent free of charge. Or that one of the sites is partially in Kingsley Field airspace. Or that properly treating effluent to Class A standards (removing toxins and COVID viruses) would allow it to be safely recycled for all farmers to use during this extreme drought. Or that neither of their proposals were properly notarized before filing.
SSSD general nanager Michael Fritsche and his current board prefer to ruin prime farmland and endanger the health of thousands of people and animals who live and farm near the proposed sites. We rely on our own wells and septic systems, and don't want to see property values decimated by SSSD's Superfund site in the making.
Kevin Harter and Michael Koger strongly oppose these insane proposals and will work to find efficient, environmentally responsible solutions. Kevin Harter has a degree in environmental resources, understands the issues and wants to solve this problem. Michael serves in the Air National Guard at Kingsley, knows how to comply with government regulations, maintain and upgrade critical infrastructure, and keep people informed.
Koger and Harter will bring positive change. Please vote for Kevin Harter and Michael Koger for SSSD seats #2 and #3 by May 18.
Lynne Butterworth
Klamath Falls