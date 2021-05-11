The Klamath County Chamber of Commerce's Board of Directors voted unanimously to support Ballot Measure 18-120 which would raise the transient room tax from 8.0% to 11.0%.
Heather Tramp
Executive director
Klamath County Chamber of Commerce
The Klamath County Chamber of Commerce's Board of Directors voted unanimously to support Ballot Measure 18-120 which would raise the transient room tax from 8.0% to 11.0%.
Heather Tramp
Executive director
Klamath County Chamber of Commerce
Get to know all nine players taken by the Green Bay Packers in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.