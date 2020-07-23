Centuries or racism require corrections
Thank you for your article regarding the proposed equity task force and thanks to all the city employees who worked on the proposal. The task force is one way for us to recognize that issues of race negatively impact the lives of individuals and the life of our community.
I would like to respectfully disagree with council member Todd Andres' definition of racism. I wanted to object to it as I watched the council meeting from home. He defined racism as giving one race benefits over another.
The dictionary defines racism as a belief that race is the primary determinant of human traits and capacities and that racial differences produce an inherent superiority of a particular race.
That notion of superiority is what allowed this country, and others to justify owning another human being. It allowed Jim Crow, spectacle lynchings, redlining, etc. Those practices and more have contributed to inescapable poverty. Did you know that after World War II, a million Black soldiers were denied access to the GI bill? When we seek to correct these inequities, that in my honest opinion is not reverse racism. It is a way to say we are sorry for the wrongs committed, we want to fix the effects of those wrongs, and we want our country to live into its ideals. That comes from a place of deep love for our country and our fellow citizens.
If councilmember Andres would like some suggestions for well substantiated readings about the effects of racism in this country, I would be happy to have coffee or a beer with him to talk, person to person. We all need to educate ourselves so we can really be the America we aspire to be.
Helen Mansfield
Klamath Falls