Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

I am a former healthcare worker. Last spring one of my former colleagues at a hospital, a nurse in her 50s, died after contracting COVID-19 from a patient.

On Friday, Klamath County reported 75 new COVID-19 cases. We have only one hospital in our county.

Let's damp down the increasing number of infections here. Forgo a large family Thanksgiving dinner, wear a mask when out and about. Don't travel for Thanksgiving.

I invite elected officials in our county to join me in supporting a safe holiday period. Thank you.

Polly Ganong-Strahan

Klamath Falls

Tags