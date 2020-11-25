I am a former healthcare worker. Last spring one of my former colleagues at a hospital, a nurse in her 50s, died after contracting COVID-19 from a patient.
On Friday, Klamath County reported 75 new COVID-19 cases. We have only one hospital in our county.
Let's damp down the increasing number of infections here. Forgo a large family Thanksgiving dinner, wear a mask when out and about. Don't travel for Thanksgiving.
I invite elected officials in our county to join me in supporting a safe holiday period. Thank you.
Polly Ganong-Strahan
Klamath Falls