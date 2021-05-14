The Center for Disease Control continues to gravely mismanage the response to COVID. This huge organization, with over 10,000 employees and a budget exceeding $6.5 billion, continues to needlessly prolong the COVID crisis.
The United States is just coming down from another surge in COVID cases. Most people are tired of the COVID restrictions, the financial damages they have caused and the disruption to life as usual. However, many people are still reluctant to get any of the three safe and effective COVID vaccines, while now ignoring preventative safeguards.
Why? Because CDC, despite 246 million doses administered in the United States, and 105 million fully vaccinated Americans as of May 4, persists in classifying these truly lifesaving miracle treatments under “conditional use authorization” and not “approved.”
Many pharmaceutical drugs for far less significant conditions than COVID and that have far more serious side effects than the COVID vaccines, are CDC “approved.”
Our government, at local, state and national levels, is spending tens of millions of dollars to encourage people to get any one of these not-approved COVID vaccines.
The COVID mortality rate, per the website covidusa.net, is 1.8 percent or 18,000 dead per million cases. Unexplained deaths, from only one of the three available vaccines, is less than 1 per million, with no deaths attributed to the other two available vaccines. And these numbers don’t even begin to describe the pain, suffering and long-term major organ preventable damage from COVID.
CDC, bluntly stated, your inaction in approving three safe and effective vaccines is killing people, thousands of people. Its already too late for many. Approve the three COVID vaccines now.
Laurence Reider
Klamath Falls