I have no problem with honoring Native Americans by naming places after their people and traditions. We have many such places: Klamath Falls, Klamath Point, Modoc County, to name a few. I have no problem renaming them in their original language. I think the government made a grave error in sending Native American children to schools that denied them their language and culture in the name of progress. I think it's great that tribes are rediscovering their language and culture today. Yes, that was an old attempt at cancel culture.
I do have a problem with the modern cancel culture telling half-truths to accomplish their political agendas. Kit Carson and Christopher Columbus were both great men. They were honest, courageous and accomplished great things.
Were they perfect men? Certainly not. Neither are the ones throwing stones at them today. Did Columbus bring slavery, human sacrifice, colonization of weaker tribes or syphilis to the New World? No, they were already here.
Did Kit Carson burn down a Klamath village at the mouth of the Williamson Rive? Yes, he did. What our friends in question left out was when Carson woke up in the middle of the night to the sound of his friend having his brains splattered on the ground by a sneak account. I'm sure the man leading the attack was also an accomplished man of great exploits. My point is this: If you're going to tell a story make sure you tell the whole truth.
Judging people by the color of their skin is racist. My heart is tired of the tribalism being promoted by people for their own political purposes. Scripture tells us to avoid people who cause strife and division among the brethren. In God's eyes there are no Black people, white people, Native American people or any other race.