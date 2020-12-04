I do not deny that COVID-19 is a real health threat and there is need to take extraordinary precautions. I take great stock in what our health care providers recommend.
However, I am concerned that in the guise of pandemic we have given up some fundamental freedoms, either voluntarily driven by media generated fear, or by government regulation without recourse.
Like the Klamath County Commission I believe in free will and right. I rankle at government edicts. Give me timely unbiased information, treat me with respect, let me make my own decisions — I will suffer or enjoy the consequences. Greatest of all, I fear the continued erosion of liberties that we will never recover.
As an at-risk demographic old guy, I would like to give my place in line for vaccination to either youth or the teacher. It is certain that along with loss of rights, the lack of socialization and education of our youth will be the greatest long term injury of the epidemic.
Steven Kandra
Klamath Falls