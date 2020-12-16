Can already look forward to next golf season
Another golf season has came to an end. The snow on the 18th green made that official recently. Golf, like any other sport, requires skill, equipment and ego — lots of ego. Yes, there are caretakers who see that those egos are cared for.
Lori Stair has been a safe haven for golfers of all skill level to tell their stories to for years of how the putt that lipped out that cost you the tournament, couldn’t get the driver to work today or how the back nine killed your scorecard.
As told the agony of defeat, there is also the thrill of victory. Lori has heard them all over a career that has spanned two and a half decades. It is comforting to know that “Golf Mom” is there to soothe shattered nerves as the next golf season will soon be upon us.
Adrian Tolliver
Klamath Falls