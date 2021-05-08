Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

I am voting yes on measure 18-120.

As a long-time business owner, I have met hundreds of tourists visiting our area because of the marketing efforts by Discover Klamath. All those visiting were awestruck by the beauty of our location, and thoroughly enjoyed shopping in our boutiques, dining at our restaurants, hiking our trails, and visiting our national park and monuments. It’s vital to our community to keep visitors heading our way and it is critical for us to continue to grow our economy —especially as we recover from state-mandated, Covid-related shut downs.

With so many people choosing to travel by car in search of new destinations, it is more important than ever for us to use our resources and showcase the Klamath Basin.

Kimberly Sguera

Klamath Falls

