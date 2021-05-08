I am voting yes on measure 18-120.
As a long-time business owner, I have met hundreds of tourists visiting our area because of the marketing efforts by Discover Klamath. All those visiting were awestruck by the beauty of our location, and thoroughly enjoyed shopping in our boutiques, dining at our restaurants, hiking our trails, and visiting our national park and monuments. It’s vital to our community to keep visitors heading our way and it is critical for us to continue to grow our economy —especially as we recover from state-mandated, Covid-related shut downs.
With so many people choosing to travel by car in search of new destinations, it is more important than ever for us to use our resources and showcase the Klamath Basin.
Kimberly Sguera
Klamath Falls