Ammon Bundy’s views show he is nuanced person
Sunday’s Herald & News buried the lede: top of the front page, the article regarding Ammon Bundy’s visit to our community. If you didn’t read the entire piece, you wouldn’t know. Back on page five, in the last paragraph, is a nugget of gold: (Ammon Bundy) agrees with Black Lives Matter and defund the police.
Yes, that guy. The scion of Clive, one of the leaders of the Malheur Refuge occupation a few years back. His comments should have been a banner headline across that front page.
This underscores for me how complex we all are as human beings. We can hold seemingly disparate ideas and ideals, all contained in one person. We can take in information and form conclusions that contradict, and that may be in disagreement with our families, friends and colleagues. And we have the capacity to listen, to learn, and to change our minds.
In addition, the article reminds me how our perceptions of people are affected by the media we consume. In my mind, Bundy was pretty much a stereotypical far right, gun-toting conservative, someone to be worried about, someone whose values I don’t share. Maybe someone would have his own misconceptions about me, if all he knew about me was what he saw in the paper or on social media.
Perhaps he’s is a person I could have a good conversation with over a cup of coffee, or a beer. A person from whom I could learn something. A person who cares about our country as much as I do.
The next time Mr. Bundy is invited to Klamath County, let me know. I’d love to be part of the welcoming committee.
Trish Seiler
Klamath Falls