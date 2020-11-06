Bigotry has no place in Southern Oregon
As a Jewish rabbi in Southern Oregon, I was dismayed to see swastikas on a sign in Klamath Falls. This is obviously a hate symbol against Jews but also represents a supremacy of one group over another. This is not only antisemitic, but the kind of group hatred that our center in Grants Pass is opposed to.
As founder of the Center for Human Equality in Oregon we are opposed to what we refer to as “groupism.” Anytime we put people into a group, such as Jews or others, and judge them we are engaging in groupism. Groupism is extremely harmful for human relations as the Holocaust and other human tragedies have clearly demonstrated.
Groupism is not only about race or gender or any other particular group. It is the concept of grouping people and denying their unique individuality. When we do this we are on the road of demonization and dehumanization. It is a common way of thinking about people that must be changed. People are not groups, they are individuals.
Only by judging each human being as the wonderful and unique individual they are will we ever get past the horrific harm of groupism and its derivatives such as racism, sexism, antisemitism, etc. All human discrimination is based on a form of groupism.
Please support the Center for Human Equality as a secular and non-partisan organization based in Southern Oregon. We are fighting for every human being to be treated equally no matter who you are or where you come from. Shalom (Peace) be with you and yours.
Rabbi Russell McAlmond
Grants Pass