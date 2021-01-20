In light of the most recent election and the actions of Big Tech, I am writing this for those of you that have eyes to see and ears to hear.
After last week's censorship and silencing of people on the web under the false guise of safety, Facebook, Google, and Twitter are watching and are coming for their enemies.
You might say: "So what, they probably deserve it.” You might say, “Yay Trump lost” or “Yay Biden won.” I am here to tell you the truth: you and America have lost, and they are coming for you.
They are coming for anyone who doesn't think the right way, their way. They will mine your data, find out who you are, who you love, what you buy, who your friends are and what you believe. If they disagree with you they will censor you, make you disappear to be canceled.
You have lost the ability to have a polite discussion, to agree or disagree, because they will be watching. You have lost the right of privacy, to post on you buddy’s Facebook page or share pictures of your children because they will be watching you. You have lost the right to do the things you like to do in your spare time, to go fishing, go out to dinner or go to church without first getting the state's permission or you might get turned in by your neighbors. You have lost the ability to raise you children the way you see fit or worship your God.
You have lost. I have lost. America has lost. We have lost.
David Blanchard
Klamath Falls