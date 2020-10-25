It's time to vote. Do we want a president who encourages us to go without a mask and expose us to COVID-19? Trump says a mask doesn't help. Dr. Fauci insists that it does.
Or do we want a president with a plan to eradicate this virus? He also has a plan to help everybody and re-unite our United States.
Trump disbanded the team that Obama left him with in case of crisis on his watch. The COVID-19 virus is a "crisis." Why didn't Trump call the team back in the beginning to control the virus? He left us all with a killing disease. Already, more than 200,000 have died and more than 8 million sick.
Trump thinks only of getting re-elected. He has no plan to help any of us or our country. He degenerates everyone, friend and foe alike.
I know who is the best candidate to help us all. I have voted for Joe Biden already. I encourage you to think about it — a plan or no plan to help us all.
Irene Chambers
Klamath Falls