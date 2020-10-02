In the upcoming November election, there are many campaigns to help stop the advance of socialism and keep liberty intact for future generations.
It's unfortunate, and deplorable in a civic sense, Americans tend not to focus their attention on both houses of Congress: House of Representatives and U.S. Senate in Washington, D.C.
The founders of our republic actually intended for Congress to be the most powerful branch of the federal government, not the president in the White House, and certainly not the federal judiciary. Under the U.S. Constitution, "all legislative power" granted to the federal government was invested in Congress.
Thus I openly endorse Cliff Bentz for Oregon's Second U.S. Congressional District. Cliff Bentz received an A rating by voting to defend and preserve our individual constitutional right to private gun ownership, according to the October 2020 issue of the NRA's magazine.
Stand with me in solidarity, unity and civic commitment in electing Cliff Bentz for U.S. Congress representing Oregon's Second Amendment District on Nov. 3. Future generations will thank you for it.
James Farmer
Merrill