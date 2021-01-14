It seems that District 2 has jumped off a cliff after electing Cliff Bentz to represent us. His vote to support the Pennsylvania objection, just hours after he was forced to hide from the angry mob his own party had incited, was terrible for democracy. The crazed, insurrectionist attack caused five deaths at our capitol.
Mr. Bentz claims in his statement, as he tries to defend his seditious acts, that he came to that decision by “listening” to his constituents. A quick review of the hundreds of angry comments on his Facebook and Twitter accounts shows that he plans to continue the ways of Donald Trump by outright lying to us.
It is important to acknowledge that Joe Biden won in November by a large margin.
As an attorney, Mr. Bentz is educated enough to know that his actions last week were aimed at subverting democracy and in direct opposition to the oath he took a little more than a week ago. He should resign immediately and be disbarred under ORS 9.527(1).
Teresa Safay
Ashland