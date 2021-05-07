Jim Bellet and Charlie Dehlinger have undertaken a task most individuals would shy away from. They became board members for a sanitation district and then they became agricultural landowners, as part of the district, in Klamath County — where there is no irrigation water in drought years.
Oregon DEQ doesn’t like how SSSD disposed of their waste or recycled water anymore. Let’s find a solution. Farmland and pastureland, perfect! Ok, next problem, what do we do with the excess water from our sanitation project?
Well, we need land. Ok, but we (the board) are not ranchers or farmers, so what do we do? Well, we bought this land and now we need to manage the land.
That’s where I come in. I am a 4th-generation millennial woman rancher, and they took a chance on me. And now I am paying it forward. SSSD has invested in pasture improvement, land improvements and irrigation improvements.
The board fully supports me in the decisions I make to keep the pasture and land productive. They even recognize the agricultural community’s serious needs in a drought years. Their project would allow me to keep my cattle on pasture, but also help my neighbors and the irrigating community. SSSD’s project would allow thousands of acres of surface water allocation to be moved into the project for other farmers and ranchers.
In all seriousness, change is hard. However, changes in communities occur. Let’s embrace it. And most would say: I need the water, I need to irrigate, feed my family, water my cattle, write paychecks to my employees. And I do not care how I get or receive surface water for irrigation.
Don’t let the fear of the unknown stop water projects or change how you vote.
Do not let outside voices change the future of the irrigation community.
Jolene Moxon
Rancher
Malin