I am writing again because apparently county commissioners say one thing and do another.
Voters like to know how tax money is being spent. A motel tax measure being put before voters in Klamath County next month will leave them disappointed.
Thirty percent of revenue from the proposed tax could be used to establish secure funding for museums or parks throughout the county. Either would be a fitting use for motel tax revenues, helping to sustain amenities that serve visitors.
Instead, county commissioners opted to ask voters for a blank check to spend the money as they see fit. Voters would have to wonder from one year to the next where the money might go.
Citizens should vote no on the current measure and hope for a better measure to be put forward soon.
Bill Lewis
Klamath Falls