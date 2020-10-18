Two young girls were splashing in the puddles at the Saturday farmers market, one of the many prides of our wonderful community, a unifying place. One wore rainbow muck-boots, the other leather cowgirl boots. A musician was playing and hand-made crafts and locally grown produce were for sale. The aroma of crepes and pizza filled the air, and even behind the masks that everyone wore, you could see smiles.
Then came the honking. A caravan drove laps around the market with partisan flags. The First Amendment gives the right to free speech and free assembly. Driving public streets with political flags is a constitutional right
So what we saw and heard on Oct. 10 was disgraceful. The caravan looped around many times, honking horns. We couldn't hear the music, had to raise our voices just to buy potatoes, and the little girls in boots held their hands over their ears in fear. While the partisans were driving and honking their horns, protesters were responding with foul language and obscene gestures.
This is not our America and not our Klamath. We are better than this. Is this how treat our neighbors? These young children were terrified. Do we want them to grow up believing that antagonistic provocation is how we resolve our differences? Do we want to send a message that it's either us or them?
Don't honk, don’t use your middle finger. Love thy neighbor. Tie dyes and flannels, rainbow boots and cowgirl boots — we are all children of God, and are blessed to be living in the greatest nation in the world. Let us not squander these gifts. As the Pledge of Allegiance says: United we stand, divided we fall.
If this is the "new normal," then indeed: Divided we will fall. Be kind, for we’re all in this life together. Let us not fall.
Chris Wayne
Chiloquin