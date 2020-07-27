Andres hopes community supports equity task force
At the July 20 Klamath Falls city council meeting, during a discussion surrounding the creation of the equity task force, I expressed the importance of having open and honest discussions.
For us to move forward, we must listen to all perspectives. And by doing this, we can understand more about how we are different as well as how we are the same. I stand by my comment that any form of racism or sexism should never be tolerated. I was taught by my parents that we need to treat everyone with dignity and respect.
During the meeting my comments failed to stress that although I believe we must treat everyone equal, the current levels of equality between races are not the same. To pretend that they are would be an error in understanding the issues in front of us. My hope for this group is to address the inequalities being faced by all segments of our community.
I encourage everyone in the region to embrace this newly-to-be-formed committee that I voted in favor of. This group will dive into the issues within our community. Tough, but important, discussions will occur. A variety of opinions will be shared. By listening to and understanding each other’s perspective — while we may not always agree on every detail — we will move Klamath Falls in a positive direction and create a better place for everyone in our community to call home.
Todd Andres
Klamath Falls city councilor