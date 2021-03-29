I consider myself to be quite patriotic. When it came time to replace our 15 year old washer and dryer, we decided to buy American. With support from a friendly and purportedly knowledgeable customer service representative, we selected a mid-level pair that seemed to have all the features we wanted, but not all the LED screens and computerized programmable settings and controls that rarely get used. The appliances were reported to be 70% American made by a large and very well-known American manufacturer and was purchased through a local big box store.
My wife was looking forward to her shiny new appliances. She cleaned the laundry room and was thrilled when the delivery van pulled up right on time to the front of our house. The delivery crew efficiently removed our old appliances.
With the first touch of a dial and a button, elation turned to disappointment. Gears were grinding and machines were thunking. The first load in the dryer, on low, scorched the material. The washer failed to fill to the designated level. There were no soap or fabric softener dispensers, although there was one for bleach.
Thanks to the delivery team, who told us we could return the appliances if we called within 48 hours of delivery, and 3 hours of my time on the phone trying to get a customer care representative at the big box to care, we swapped out the American-made junk for a wonderful similarly priced Korean manufactured washer-dryer set. Not only are our Korean-made appliances quiet, they wash and dry well, have all the features anyone could want and are beautiful.
Bottom Line: We want to buy American. But we’re not stupid. American manufacturers need to offer function, reliability, style and value or our hard-earned money will travel internationally.
Laurence Reider
Klamath Falls