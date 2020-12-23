The pandemic has highlighted the critical nature of access to fast and affordable internet service. The internet is no longer a convenience, it is critical. Whether working from home or applying for unemployment the internet has kept activities alive. We now rely on the internet to bring economic and social activity to us rather than us going to them.
The U.S. has an internet access problem, especially in rural areas and an internet affordability problem with low-income Americans unable to afford it. The FCC estimates that 18 million Americans are without access and it may be twice as many people as that.
The solution to universal broadband in America is not to patch the old program but to throw it out. The program now in place was designed for a telephone-oriented world, not the internet economy broadband must be treated as a public utility because it is that vital. We need the equivalent of the Rural Electrification Administration in Roosevelt's administration. The capital cost of building the information superhighway must be paid, just like the capital for a physical highway.
The digital divide is really a digital chasm. Once and for all, it is time to attack that chasm. Any such efforts begins with fixing America's connectivity problem, both in terms of access and affordability. This will be one of the greatest challenges of our recovery from the pandemic.
Phil Studenberg
Councilor, Ward 1
Klamath Falls