George Warner's timely and needed letter in the Dec. 2 Herald and News reminds us once again that America is a republic, not a democracy.
Democracy historically is "mob rule" and not the rule of law. I stated the same in my 2008 Herald and News letter: "Our republic (no, we aren’t a democracy) is now in very serious moral, spiritual, economic and civic trouble because the unprincipled, ignorant, or lazy voters, guided by fear instead of moral conscience, have never learned or been taught, nor has not exercised the civic responsibility of understanding, living, and demanding government compliance with the principles of constitutional government."
James A. Farmer
Merrill