Letter: America has failed on COVID response
I’m sorry I had to uninvite my son for Christmas this year. He would have come from Indiana through four airports to Chiloquin. My doctor said this would not follow sound medical advice.
I am just glad I am not trying to teach via a stupid computer. I am glad I don’t have to see a dying patient wonder how they got COVID. I am glad I am not suffering as a business owner because Americans refuse to “believe in” masks.
If you still don’t see the connection with freedom to not wear a mask and why children can’t go to school, I offer the results of Japan vs. Sweden. Check out the morbidity rates. Japan is following medical guidelines waiting for herd immunity via a vaccination. Sweden was allowing rampant virus spread to cull the weak. It didn’t work out too well.
I refuse to ignore or blame-scape the death and suffering just because none of my family died from this pandemic. Would you care if the number of daily USA deaths was like 9/11? Would you care if the daily number of Oregon deaths was similar to Sandy Hook Elementary School? Check it out.
America is number one in infections and deaths. It is what it is, but it doesn’t have to be so.
John Rademacher
Chiloquin