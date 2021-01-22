America has always disagreed, but is not divided
Don’t accept the idea that because of recent events we have become a divided nation. At least no more than we always have.
Our nation has always been nearly equally split between two opposing political philosophies, and while radicals and politicians rage on in the media, it’s the citizens of America who determine the outcome, peacefully, at the polls. Recent events have unleashed a number of extremist groups linked to an assortment of beliefs, who serve mainly as fodder for the media looking to inflame any conflict for a headline.
It’s true that Americans have their backs against the wall, but we’ve been here before. Two world wars, the great depression, the Korean, Vietnam and Afghanistan conflicts, 9/11, extremists bombings, racial disparities, domestic mass shootings, weather-related disasters and even-worse pandemics.
In 1918 nearly one-third of the world’s population became infected with the H1N1 virus, with the number of deaths far greater than anything we’ve seen so far, both globally and here in the United States.
Democrats are of course relishing their moment, as Republicans would in their shoes, but what both parties fail to appreciate is that the pendulum eventually swings the other way, and politicians who ignore the concerns of nearly half of the country who didn’t vote for them soon learn the tide has turned.
We can’t solve all these problems, but we can turn down the volume. Friends and neighbors with opposing political views have always managed to live and work side by side peacefully throughout our history, eventually rejecting extremists’ views in the process.
Don’t let anyone sell you their version of nirvana on earth, because in this life there will always be challenges, difficulties, injustice and tragedies, along with radicals of all kinds, no matter who is in office. Hang in there. The sky isn’t falling.
Calvin Sale
Klamath Falls