We write in support of retaining Alycia Kersey as judge for the Klamath County Circuit Court. We’ve known Judge Kersey for many years and are thankful to call her a close friend. We’ve been fortunate to have Alycia in our lives. Being friends, neighbors, and having kids of similar ages at the same school, Alycia has been there for us during significant times in our lives.
We’ve seen Alycia step up when others need help and have witnessed her dedication to our community. From her various positions on community boards, her experience in our local legal system, and her engagement with the public school system, Alycia has roots that touch all corners of Klamath County. Alycia spends much of her time in work and community and makes time for those who need her. She is caring, genuine, and principled.
We fully support and endorse Judge Kersey in keeping her position on the Klamath County Circuit Court. She is respectful, incredibly hard-working, and thoughtful in her rulings. Alycia has core values that fit our community. We’re excited for both her and our community when she was interviewed and appointed as the best and most qualified person for the position. It has been heartening to hear her passionately talk about ways to serve Klamath County.
She is a role model that we need for our children. She is the impartial but decisive voice we need to serve justice to bad actors and those who just made a mistake. She has the vision and connections in our community to build a better Klamath for the future. Alycia Kersey has the character to preside honorably and in orderly fashion. She deserves this role, and we’re fortunate she’s already in it. Let’s keep her there!
Please join us in supporting Alycia Edgeworth Kersey for Klamath County Circuit Court this November and make sure to vote!
C.J. and Linda Riley
Klamath Falls