Congressman Cliff Bentz should resign his position immediately as a result of his actions to support the recent insurrection and attack on our democracy.
During his campaign for Congress in 2020, he consistently expressed strong support and admiration for President Trump. The results of his reckless and incompetent administration are now clear: A raging viral epidemic that has resulted in nearly 22 million infections and more than 370,000 deaths in the U.S. An economy in collapse. A humanitarian disaster on our southern border. Comfort to our enemies around the world and despair among our allies. A blatant campaign of lies and misinformation regarding the recent free, fair, and honest election, culminating in clear incitement of a violent mob to commit acts of sedition in the attack on the Capitol building.
Mr. Bentz cannot so easily loosen the cords with which he tied himself so tightly to this failed president.
Please resign. Give the citizens of the 2nd District an opportunity to elect someone who will uphold and defend the Constitution. Someone who will speak the truth. Someone who will turn away from this divisive and dangerous President and work for the people of this district. Someone who will not bring shame and dishonor to the state of Oregon, as you have. Give us the opportunity to elect a representative we can be proud of.
Mark McConnell
Sunriver