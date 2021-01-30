Assuming that if you drive yourself to various locations around town you are an adult I propose we let any and all businesses open and you, the adult, decide for yourself if you wish to shop, eat or work out at that particular place of business.
I, for one, do not care to go into a business where mask wearing is not enforced. That is my option, my choice. You can make your own choices because you are an adult and you have a mind of your own.
Of course I feel the same way about wearing helmets when riding a motorcycle or even a bicycle — it is your choice, not the government's. If you choose to not be as safe as possible, you can.
However, if I were an insurance company my policies would not cover you if you chose not to wear a helmet. Once you decide to take this risk you would void my coverage. Aren’t you glad I am not your insurance company?
Just saying, there are times when “free will” is an option and you, the adult, choose what you feel is right for you.
Have an outstanding, beautiful, safe day.
Jan Ronningen
Klamath Falls