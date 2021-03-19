Addressing homelessness critical to Oregon
On the dividing line between rural Clackamas County and Portland, we can see a real contrast.
If Governor Kate Brown wants to “help” addicts and criminals (rather than incarcerate them) why doesn’t she kick off her big plan with helping homeless people in Oregon? She would save a ton of money in cleaning up after them, in policing them, and in property values and man-on-the-street business returning to normal.
Prove whatever her big idea is there, before she disrupts an entire community and lets loose people who have committed crimes.
I’ll wager her big plan only adds to homelessness, turns Paisley and Klamath Falls into ghost towns, increases crime and allows her virtue signaling flag to fly further up the mast.
Nancy Armstrong
Oregon City