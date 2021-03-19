Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Addressing homelessness critical to Oregon

On the dividing line between rural Clackamas County and Portland, we can see a real contrast.

If Governor Kate Brown wants to “help” addicts and criminals (rather than incarcerate them) why doesn’t she kick off her big plan with helping homeless people in Oregon? She would save a ton of money in cleaning up after them, in policing them, and in property values and man-on-the-street business returning to normal.

Prove whatever her big idea is there, before she disrupts an entire community and lets loose people who have committed crimes.

I’ll wager her big plan only adds to homelessness, turns Paisley and Klamath Falls into ghost towns, increases crime and allows her virtue signaling flag to fly further up the mast.

Nancy Armstrong

Oregon City

