I applaud Betty Roberts’ recent letter regarding the Great Barrington Declaration.
Roberts mentions the additional global starvation rates and children not being immunized, but in addition there are the cancer and diabetes patients who have stopped their treatment, and the CDC survey from June that finds 1 in 4 adults 18-24 who have seriously considered suicide.
The bottom line of the declaration is that schools, restaurants, businesses, concerts and all of life should return to normal immediately and that only those who are compromised should be in lockdown. One’s health is one’s own responsibility.
Tom Franks
Klamath Falls