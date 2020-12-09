Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

I applaud Betty Roberts’ recent letter regarding the Great Barrington Declaration.

Roberts mentions the additional global starvation rates and children not being immunized, but in addition there are the cancer and diabetes patients who have stopped their treatment, and the CDC survey from June that finds 1 in 4 adults 18-24 who have seriously considered suicide.

The bottom line of the declaration is that schools, restaurants, businesses, concerts and all of life should return to normal immediately and that only those who are compromised should be in lockdown. One’s health is one’s own responsibility.

Tom Franks

Klamath Falls

