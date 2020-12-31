We are overwhelmed by the unquestionable strength and character of our community. So much has changed in a short period of time both locally and nationwide. Please know we are focused as an organization on continuing to provide the best services possible to the public and we have participated in weekly meetings with State and Federal Agencies on solving issues with COVID-19 that affect commerce, health and education.
As an organization, we are hopeful that sometime during the coming weeks and months, we will look at this difficult time in the “rearview mirror.” When we do, it will be with immense pride in how we individually and collectively responded.
In the interim, please continue to observe social distancing and safe-health practices; support community organizations like our local food banks, who are still in vital need of resources; and encourage families and friends in these hard times. We also strongly encourage you to support local business to the best of your ability.
Thank you for your continued support and we wish you all a safe new year. Together, we will get through this.
Mayor Carol Westfall and the City of Klamath Falls City Council and City Staff