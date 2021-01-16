2020 was a difficult year in many ways.
In the Klamath Basin, another dry water year piled on with the coronavirus and wildfire to disrupt our lives, communities, and economy. Especially hard hit by these phenomena were people directly dependent on our natural resources, including the Klamath Tribes and Upper Basin farmers and ranchers. And the legendary fisheries of the Klamath River and Upper Klamath Basin — salmon, steelhead and suckers — continued to decline.
But 2020 concluded with some good news for Klamath Basin residents, human and wild. Just prior to Christmas, Congress passed a federal spending bill that, thanks to the leadership of Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, included more funding for programs that will directly benefit the Klamath Basin.
Senator Wyden’s successful efforts to expand the Community Watershed Restoration Program now prioritize restoring streams, lakes, and wetlands in rural communities. Sen. Wyden also championed increased funding for the Bureau of Reclamation’s WaterSMART grant program, which supports irrigation infrastructure and other projects that conserve water, increase ecological resilience, and reduce conflicts over water scarcity.
Sen. Merkley ensured that $11.5 million in funds allocated through the Aquatic Habitat and Species Conservation Program, the Fish and Aquatic Conservation Program, and the Partners for Fish and Wildlife Program will be invested here in the Klamath Basin.
Collectively these funds can help our Klamath communities build a brighter and more secure future in the face of ongoing challenges. Trout Unlimited applauds Senators Wyden and Merkley for their strong and steady dedication to conserving Oregon’s freshwater resources, agricultural economy, and Tribal cultures. It’s comforting that our representation in the U.S. Senate remains focused on conserving the values and qualities that make Oregon a great place in which to live, work and recreate.
Nell Scott
Klamath Restoration Director, Trout Unlimited