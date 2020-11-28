The first Thanksgiving was celebrated less than a year after the Plymouth colonists had settled in the new land. The first winter in Massachusetts had killed nearly half of the members of the colony. But new hope grew in the summer of 1621. The corn harvest brought rejoicing. Governor William Bradford decreed that a three day feast be held: A Thanksgiving day for the purpose of prayer, as well as a celebration.
The women of the colony spent many days preparing for the feast. The children helped by turning roast on spits in front of open fires. Native Americans brought wild turkeys and venison. The men of the colony brought geese, ducks, and fish. The women served the meat and succotash. Everyone ate outdoors at big tables.
Thanksgiving was a celebration between the colonists and the Native Americans. They came together to celebrate a good harvest and to be Thankful that very hard dark winter and all the death was over and they had new hope. How many people remember the real meaning of Thanksgiving? This is not the worst Thanksgiving in our history and we all should be thankful we have hope.
Edward McCollough
Klamath Falls