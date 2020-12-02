November 3 could go down as an historic day, maybe a day of ending and a day of beginning. We have apparently elected the oldest president at swearing in, and elected the first woman vice president, a woman of color. We thereby could have ended a republican presidency, while starting down the path to a true democracy.
Up until Nov. 3, our Constitution guaranteed us a republican form of government, not a democracy. In that regard, one cannot find the word or term democracy in many of our founding documents. The closest to it is found in The Federalist #10, and then it was not spoken of kindly. Calling our republic a democracy became popular only after a visiting Frenchman, in the early 1800s, noted that our voting system seemed democratic to him. Now it appears that we may have unofficially come to the end of the republic, and are becoming a true democracy.
Several of our Founding Fathers were afraid of a democracy. For instance, Alexander Hamilton said “We are a republican form of government. Real Liberty is never found in despotism or in the extremes of democracy.” Samuel Adams said “remember, democracy never lasts long. It soon wastes, exhausts, and murders itself.... there never was a democracy that did not commit suicide.” Another likened democracy to “mob rule.” Ben Franklin opined: "we have a republic, if we can keep it."
George Warner
Klamath Falls