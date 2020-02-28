Lesson in civics
The front page article on Wednesday morning's Herald and News reporting that at least 23 counties in the State of Oregon have stated their opposition to a specific bill in the state legislature.
Perhaps this could make an interesting topic of discussion in our local high school Civics classes.
It is my understanding, that prior to the mid-1960's, the State Senate districts were primarily county-based, with some exceptions for population. The State Representative Districts have always been population based. The Representatives represented the population. However, what purpose would there have been in having two Houses of Representatives, with the only main difference being the size of their districts? The State Senate gave some balance for self-determination for the individual and varied areas within the State.
My understanding is, that this legislative form was based on the working Federal model, the Connecticut Compromise, and Article IV, Section 4 of the US Constitution; but after a series of US Supreme Court rulings, (Reynolds vs. Sims) the State Senate Districts have since been population based.
If 23 Counties have stated their opposition to a matter, but we do not see this reflected in the State Senate; have we lost our balance between population and geography ? Have we lost a degree of our safeguards against that which our founders feared, Tyranny of the Majority ?
Stephen Plass
Tulelake, Calif.