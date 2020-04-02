Krag more disgruntled employee than leader
I struggle to understand what it is in Corporal Daren Krag’s experience that would indicate that he is a leader. He certainly hasn’t proven he’s a quality leader to any of the last three sheriffs’ that Klamath County has had. He is not known for any profound ideas or leadership that qualify him to be sheriff, in fact, quite the contrary. Krag, in his capacity as union head, led an illegal walkout of several deputies under the last sheriff that put public safety as well as the lives of other deputies at risk. His “leadership” experience is simply that he won a national award based almost entirely on the fact that he wrote more tickets than any other marine deputy in the state.
We contrast that with Sheriff Kaber, who has focused on streamlining command staff, immediately worked to hire more deputies after years of layoffs, fought for additional funding for safer vehicles, and restored a detective division that now investigates crimes. After several retirements early in his first term, Sheriff Kaber appointed a new Jail Commander who has become known around the state for his leadership and was recognized as Jail Commander of the year. This department also now has an Operations leader that focused on maximizing patrols throughout the county resulting in more patrol coverage than at any point in the last fifteen years, especially in the rural areas.
You read through Krag’s social media posts and it’s clear he is nothing more than a disgruntled union leader who is known more for the tickets he writes and the decisions he’s made to risk public and deputy safety than any true leadership ability.
Sheriff Kaber has demonstrated quality leadership that has built a solid team of which Klamath County residents can be proud.
Justin Wheeler
Chiloquin