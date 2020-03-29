Krag for Sheriff
This is my first letter to the editor in several years, I felt compelled to write because I recently met a young man running for Sheriff of Klamath County, his name is Daren Krag and he has been a Deputy in Klamath County for 15 years.
I found him concerned and dedicated to Klamath County, his concerns center around the lack of leadership demonstrated by our current Sheriff, he believes that many of the concerns can be fixed without added funds. Among his concerns is the failure by the current administration to address the needs of smaller communities scattered around Klamath County, including Bonanza and Sprague River. He plans to address these concerns by applying his leadership skills, utilizing his experience, and incorporating best practices to fix the lack of quick response time to areas outside city limits.
I've had the pleasure of working with several law enforcement agencies in Klamath over the past 40+ years, and Daren Krag reminds me of the best of the best, including Carl Burkhart, Ed Caleb, Danny Tofell, Jim Hunter, Tom Duryea to name a few; each of these men had special attributes that included the desire to serve all residents. They possessed leadership and management skills which included utilization of time management for staffing and the ability to understand that problems cannot always be fixed by raising taxes - sometimes you have to work with what you have. Daren Krag, I believe, has that special insight that he gained by working with current deputies through his role as union president for several years. He understands their issues and works on their behavior to address them.
I urge you, before voting for Sheriff, take a good look at Daren, talk to him about his direction for the office. Then do what my family and I intend to do, vote Daren Krag for Klamath County Sheriff.
Mike O’Brien
Chiloquin