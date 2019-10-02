The Herald and News reports that the shrinking Klamath Falls City Schools district is spending money to attract new residents to the city, while the county schools may have to issue a bond to build new schools to handle growing enrollment.
A more cost-effective solution might be to merge the city and county school districts.
A small adjustment to boundaries for elementary schools might shift some county students to schools currently run by the city, solving both districts’ financial problems. Moreover, various studies find that school district consolidation generates substantial cost savings while giving schools economies of scale which allow for more specialized teachers and programs.
Obviously certain problems would need to be overcome, such as state funding for small schools that could be lost if districts merged. The state legislature recently boosted size limits for those funds specifically to accommodate Klamath County's growing enrollment. But before both districts start spending more money, they might consider whether a single school district makes more sense.
Andrew Biggs
Klamath Falls