Klamath Falls Democrats Review of Republican Candidates for Jeff Merkley’s Senate Seat
Jo Rae Perkins – A declared ‘Constitutionalist’ and believes following the Constitution as it is written. The Constitution means exactly what it says and when interpreting it, we need to understand what the words meant at the time of the writing and not what we think today.
The Constitution is a ‘living’ document and should be revised to believe in the world we are living in today – not in 1789. She wants to roll back federal land management pointing out all the national forests and federally-owned land in the state that surround the Klamath Basin and believes it would reduce the national debt by pushing back on bloated federal agencies. Both she and Romero back Trump’s policy on immigration and the border wall (separating families, children in cages) and Perkins looks to end federal funding to places that declared sanctuary status. Oregon has been a sanctuary state since 1987.
When on the ballot in 2018 to remove the status of sanctuary state, almost 64% voted NO! Perkins opposes assistance programs and agencies for the homeless. Romero would vote against the ‘Cap and Trade’ bill (Democrats are for this bill) and would take the Republican ‘no tax’ pledge whereby he would not support any new tax regardless of whether the tax helps Oregonians.
He was glad to see some Democrats at the meeting and emphasized that you can’t represent people you can’t relate to. Not sure he was able to relate to the Democrats that stayed to hear him speak. Romero is against mandatory vaccines and is pro-life and stands for no taxpayer funding for Planned Parenthood. We believe that neither of these candidates is good for Oregon and would strongly vote for Senator Merkley who has a record of supporting Oregonians regardless of their political standing.
Valerie Lenardson
Klamath Falls