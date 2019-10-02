So, I was out for a ride Tuesday morning with a friend. We were driving up Highway 97. Just above Modoc Point we see on the other side of the road a blue pickup truck. A man is behind the truck pulling what looks like garbage out of the back. The pile is not small — hmmm I think.
As we come back this way toward Klamath Falls, there is no sign of the truck but the pile is sitting there on the side of the road.
People, we have refuse sights in this county. Do not dump your garbage on the side of the road and drive off. If you're not from here, do not litter! Or even if you are from here.
Darcy Miller Ibarra
Klamath Falls