Klamath County Commissioner’s race
There is a new name on the local political scene, having recently decided to run for County Commissioner, position 3. His name is Rod Davis and he is not new to Klamath Falls.
Rod grew up here where he completed his grade school education, attending Roosevelt Elementary except for the 4th grade where during World War II he attended school in Louisville, Ky. and Leesville, La., where his dad was training in the army. He finished his K-12 education at Fremont Junior High and Klamath Union High School. He was selected for appointment to the United States Military Academy.
Following graduation in the top 10% of his academy class, a 28-year military career as a pilot, staff officer and commander at several levels, he would eventually return to Klamath Falls after completing a law degree at Willamette University and passing the bar. He was in private practice with a former classmate, William Brandsness, for several years specializing in business contract law before becoming Klamath County Counsel for the remaining 15 years of his working career.
Rod is married to the former Kathie Hull and has a blended family consisting of three sons, two daughters, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
He is an avid golfer and a boating enthusiast. He spends leisure time at Lake of the Woods in the family cabin.
Rod announced his candidacy on March 10 and is running on a platform emphasizing proven management abilities, demonstrated leadership ability and a genuine commitment to serving Klamath County citizens. For additional insight and information, see http://electroddavis.com/about-me.
Richard Touslee
Klamath Falls