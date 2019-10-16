Regarding a letter on Tuesday, Aug. 27, headed "Klamath Basin Senior Center Has Changed" by Christina Graves: Yes, indeed. Klamath Basin Senior Center has changed for the better.
I've utilized the center since 2004. I've enjoyed healthy meals with friends. I've participated in many of the old and new activities offered there.
I've watched it flourish under the director Marc Kane's watch and followed the board's many accomplishments. I've witnessed the numerous grants brought into the center throughout the years by the sheer vigilance of this director. I've been treated with respect and kindness by the staff, who are made up of both paid employees and caring volunteers.
No system or person is perfect. There is a necessary element of control needed and required by law when dealing with seniors on a day in and day out basis and also the laws that protect folks at the different stages of their individual aging. It is a difficult, legal and moral fine line and, as one might imagine, a road not easy to pave.
The center is filled with more activities, health clinics, and self improvement classes than ever before.
The letter to the editor on Aug. 27 is just hogwash. It's a letter written on behalf of a few scared individuals. We are all, no mater how old, accountable for our decisions and behavior in private and in public. Let's remember, the senior center, like any other business, has the right to refuse service and access into its facility, including those who are deemed a legal threat or a menace.
Yes, the senior center has changed and many of us are happier and healthier and wiser for it. Thanks should be given to the staff and volunteers of the center.
Teresa Rainford
Klamath Falls