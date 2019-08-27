Klamath Basin senior center has changed
What is a senior center? I always thought it was a place for seniors to go and visit with friends, have a warm meal and enjoy life in their golden years. My point is: The senior center is controlling. They pick who gets to come and visit with their friends and enjoy the golden commodities for seniors.
How did the senior center get a private license? The senior center has always been a public nonprofit license, so in other words, it’s a private facility? It is run by a director and a board who pick and choose who can come and go! What is happening to the senior center and our seniors?
Christina Davis
Klamath Falls