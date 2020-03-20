Keep supporting local restaurants
The recent mandate by Governor Kate Brown to curtail in-house dining in Oregon State has indeed presented very challenging, possibly devastating circumstances to all traditionally dine-in restaurants. We all share in the responsibility as citizens in our great nation to do our part in helping limit the effects and growth of the Covid-19 virus.
This situation affects all of us in the restaurant industry, their employees and ancillary support service companies. We too would like to echo emphasis on the importance of community support of small businesses. We are all in this together and we absolutely believe we will get through this.
We at Klamath Basin Brewing, “the Creamery,” are also offering a take-out menu. We had previously implemented a more stringent sanitizing protocol than the health code requires. We look forward to serving you through these tough times and after all this is behind us.
Del Azevedo
Klamath Falls