I was shocked in reading this article (a Sept. 27 letter to the editor by Kasper Finn, "Le's give farm animals a break"). I don't know where this Kasper Finn lives, but I feel it is not in our area. This is probably from a foreign country. I am an animal owner (livestock, poultry and domesticated pets). I would never think or imagine abusing any animal on the property I live on. Yes, I do eat eggs. Yes, I do have our livestock legally and professionally butchered and packaged to be put in our freezer for personal consumption.
The whole paragraph about male baby chicks being ground up, laying hens being put in metal cages, sows being kept in metal cages, dairy cows having their calves taken away early so people can drink the milk. To me, this sounds like this information comes from a third world country. If this is actually happening in the USA, where is the Humane Society? Where are all the other law and animal abuse agencies? If this is going on in the USA, someone in the USA is not doing their job. If it is happening in the USA, there need to be more informants of the animal abuse taking place.
Please, if you know it, report it. Keep reporting it until something is done. Call these agencies continually until you know that something is being done.
Lydia Gil
Tulelake