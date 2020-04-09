Kaber for Sheriff
Justin Wheeler's excellent letter of April 2 is hard to improve on as he listed sheriff Chris Kaber's accomplishments in comparison to Daren Krag, who desires to replace him.
Officer Krag may be a nice guy but his claim to fame as the one who holds the state record for writing marine violations pales in comparison to a man who is actually doing the job! This is not an ego or popularity contest!
When it comes to selecting and voting for sheriff of Klamath County, many things must be taken into consideration. Qualifications to do the job: temperament, integrity and a track record. Chris Kaber's track record and accomplishments are undeniable and Klamath County is a better and safer place to live due to his leadership and enhancements to the sheriffs department.
Having known the Kaber family for 40-plus years, it is our opinion that Klamath County is blessed to have a man with Chris's integrity, credentials and experience serving as our sheriff. We strongly encourage supporting and re-electing him.
Jack Faulkner
Klamath Falls