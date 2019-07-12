The Jordan Cove LNG pipeline project would generate $2.8 million in annual tax revenue for Klamath County public schools.
As a parent, I’m excited about this opportunity to increase school funding.
I hope the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission saw the strong community support for Jordan Cove last week and approve this project.
It was clear from Thursday’s Klamath Falls hearing that support for the project outweighs those who oppose it.
The more we are able to educate people about how safe and beneficial Jordan Cove is for both the environment and the economy, the more we are seeing support for the project grow.
Let’s keep up the momentum and continue to voice our support for Jordan Cove.
Shawn and Amanda Blodgett
Klamath Falls