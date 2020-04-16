Join me in voting for Commissioner DeGroot
I have been thoroughly impressed with Commissioner DeGroot's actions, drive, abilities and steadfastness throughout his tenure. He has been very clear in his support of beneficial policies and transparent in how he intends to lead our county further into prosperity.
His foundation for policy, procedure and ideas is rooted in the conservative mindset that most of our county residents share. He is one of the few leaders that will make the difficult call, even if it isn't popular - and stand by his word for his constituents. He has the level of involvement that we expect from leadership - and the energy to see every challenge through to the end.
I have watched as he interacts with other local leaders to get their input on some of the challenges that we have faced. He listens with an open mind - and is present at events and meetings that are important for our residents - this is a very important trait as we continue to design our future.
He interacts regularly with State leaders, local leaders and organizations that are integral to our county's continued success and growth. We deserve this great level of interaction, work accomplishment and honesty.
I ask my fellow Klamath County residents to consider how important it is that each of our county commissioners are engaged and working hard for us, and our future. With only three people making the tough decisions that bring about our success, we must choose very carefully, and ensure we hire the best.
I believe Commissioner DeGroot is without peer within this county and I ask my friends and neighbors to consider strongly keeping his leadership as a cornerstone of our future. I will be voting for Derrick DeGroot for County Commissioner position 3!
Richard Schuster
Klamath Falls