It’s the end of the world as we know it
“It’s the end of the world as we know it.” I learned a long time ago when lying Chuck Schumer and Moscow Mitch McConnell agree on legislation you can bet the farm that those who benefit the most will be the rich top one percent of the liberal Democrats and conservative Republicans. The $2,000,000,000,000 coronavirus spending package was passed without a roll call vote in the House to allow those up for re-election to later claim they did not support the bill when they have to increase it many more times before this is over.
The coronavirus wartime president changes his statements every time he stands behind a microphone, often within one quote. “The LameStream Media is the dominant force trying to get me to keep our country closed as long as possible in the hope that it will be detrimental to my election success.”
Mr. President, it is not the “Fake News” mouthpieces that want the country closed, it is your own medical advisors that have been telling us. Don’t blame the media, blame your administration.
The cure is worse than the problem, and the problem is windmills and toilets that have to be flushed more than once, and Obama and Hillary. The windmills are only in his mind and the clogged toilets are from using old socks since the hoarding citizens have seized all the paper; Obama and Hillary are just fun to attack.
Once upon a time the Republican Party was full of fiscal conservatives, but today they have become spend-big corporate controlled lackeys and soon they will join the Democrats calling for higher taxes. It’s the end of the world as we know it, and this boomer feels fine! “We will survive, we will get by.”
David Porter Misso
Tulelake, Calif.