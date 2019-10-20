Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

The suicide rate is increasing in dramatic numbers. It is happening more and more in young adults and children.

The most common factor in those numbers, is bullying and cyberbullying.

We have to make a change, we need to make a difference. We need to hold accountable the individuals who bully for their actions. We need to educate our children on a daily basis on the consequences of their actions. It is our job as parents to prepare them for the world.

We need to step up and advocate for those who want and need help before their decision becomes final. Life sucks — it's a part of growing up — but making the choice to take the easy way out is not the answer.

I lost my niece over the weekend due to this act of unimaginable hatred.

My door is always open; there are places to find help, to talk to someone, to find guidance.

Please don't let negative people persuade you into a choice that only creates more pain. Life is too short to think that you're all alone. Nobody is alone; it may feel like it, but it is never true.

We need to come together as a community and fight for the individuals who have left us behind to be their voice. These are our children, they need to know there are other ways, they have options, they have support!

I love you, Maddie.

Janet Frasier

Klamath Falls

