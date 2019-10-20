The suicide rate is increasing in dramatic numbers. It is happening more and more in young adults and children.
The most common factor in those numbers, is bullying and cyberbullying.
We have to make a change, we need to make a difference. We need to hold accountable the individuals who bully for their actions. We need to educate our children on a daily basis on the consequences of their actions. It is our job as parents to prepare them for the world.
We need to step up and advocate for those who want and need help before their decision becomes final. Life sucks — it's a part of growing up — but making the choice to take the easy way out is not the answer.
I lost my niece over the weekend due to this act of unimaginable hatred.
My door is always open; there are places to find help, to talk to someone, to find guidance.
Please don't let negative people persuade you into a choice that only creates more pain. Life is too short to think that you're all alone. Nobody is alone; it may feel like it, but it is never true.
We need to come together as a community and fight for the individuals who have left us behind to be their voice. These are our children, they need to know there are other ways, they have options, they have support!
I love you, Maddie.
Janet Frasier
Klamath Falls