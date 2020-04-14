Is Covid-19 our biggest killer?
The corona virus is killing a lot of people and getting others very anxious or depressed. I do not take this pandemic lightly, nor do I have a cavalier attitude about the mess we face because of the pandemic. No one for sure has the experience or knowledge as to where this will lead the health of the world. No one person is to blame and no one can predict for sure the outcome.
The disease is also crippling the world economically. There is a lot of finger pointing. We need to socially isolate to slow down the pandemic. Some say we are overreacting. We need to keep this in perspective.
Here are some death statistics of deaths per year in the U.S:
Auto accidents = 36,500
Influenza = 36,000
Heroin = 15,000
Opioids = 42,000
Prescription drugs = 128,000
Alcohol abuse = 88,000
Covid-19 ( U.S from the CDC ) = 16,570
Tobacco deaths /yr., U.S.A = 480,000! (CDC )
Deaths from coronavirus in New York State so far this year = 6,268
Deaths in New York State from tobacco every year = 25,000!
One can say that this is not a valid comparison because tobacco-caused disease and deaths are "elective," whereas no one asks for Covid. Once a child or adult is nicotine addicted from smoking/ vaping, he or she is often hooked for a lifetime of disease and a miserable death. Tobacco is not necessarily an elective choice once started.
Ask the 70% of people who smoke and say they wish they could stop or how many times have you tried to stop? Usually > 10 times. Tobacco deaths = the same as crashing three full Boeing 747's daily (1,300 people per day ) in the U.S. and costs us $3,000,000,000,000/yr.
Glenn Gailis, MD
Klamath Falls